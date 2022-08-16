Sky Cams
Bluffton Police Chief resigning from position

Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position.

The Town of Bluffton says her last day will be on or before Sept. 15. Town Manager Stephen Steese has named Captain Scott Chandler interim chief.

“The Town has accepted Chief Price’s resignation,” Steese said. “Stephenie Price is a highly trained officer who was invested in policing best practices,” Steese said. “The programs she initiated will continue to provide future outcomes for the Bluffton Police Department.”

Price has been with the Bluffton Police Department for nearly two years. In that time she developed a mental health and wellness program and supervised the newly created community mental health advocate position.

The Bluffton Police Department is one of the few departments in the state to employ this position and Gov. Henry McMaster awarded the department the Order of the Palmetto in 2021, which is the highest civilian award the Governor can give.

The Bluffton Police Department received this award for arresting one of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted suspects in September 2021.

Price was formerly an assistant chief of police for Savannah. Before that, she served most of her career in the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

The Bluffton Police Department has policing jurisdiction throughout Bluffton’s 54-square miles and employs 60 sworn officers and 15 civilian employees.

The town manager and other staff members will begin reviewing and evaluating the process to begin a search for a new chief of police. The Bluffton Police Department is a department of the Town of Bluffton government and the chief of police reports to Bluffton’s town manager.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

