Bulloch Co. placing rezoning on hold until early next year

Bulloch Co. placing rezoning on hold until early next year
Bulloch Co. placing rezoning on hold until early next year(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County commissioners say they need a six month freeze on rezoning to get ordinances in line for the growth they say was coming even before Hyundai put this region on the world’s radar.

Commissioners voted unanimously for the moratorium. Chairman Roy Thompson says they’re constantly hit with requests to rezone farmland to subdivisions.

“We can have anywhere from six to ten at one meeting, scattered all over the county,” County chairman Roy Thompson said.

The county manager says the southern part of the county was already exploding with new housing and subdivisions, and it will only get more crowded when Hyundai and the supplier plants begin hiring thousands of workers. They need the freeze, he says, to prepare.

“We’re going to finally look at some serious revisions needed in our zoning and subdivision codes,” Roy Thompson/ Tom Couch said.

Thompson says if they can regulate the growth, they can put infrastructure in the right places to accommodate it.

“We have to do some planning, right now, for the future.”

Thompson said the moratorium would not affect people wanting to build a single home on their own lot.

