Call for Help: Local blood center experiencing all-time low donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials at The Blood Connection in Savannah say they are experiencing a serious shortage of blood donations for all blood types in our area, and they need your help.

SIGN UP HERE TO DONATE: https://bit.ly/3PnBUfr

A Blood Connection spokesperson tells WTOC last year was their worst year on-record for blood donations. And they say it hasn’t picked back up this year. They say they are short on every blood type, even the ones they usually don’t run out of, like O-positive and A-positive. O-negative is the universal blood type, which officials say they are always in need of.

The Blood Connection says they get the fewest donations during the summer months, when the need is often the highest. That’s why they hope this month, you’ll consider donating blood.

Katie Smithson, The Blood Connection’s Media Coordinator, says your donation truly can save a life.

“If people think about it, and they’re trying to decide, ‘is it worth my time? Should I take 45 minutes to an hour to donate today?’ 45 minutes to an hour of your time on a random Tuesday or Wednesday or whatever day you have available could mean several more days, several more months, or years for someone in your community,” Smithson said.

And here’s an extra incentive for you: WTOC’s Max Diekneite has partnered with The Blood Connection and is competing to be crowned the first-ever “Mr. August.” If you sign up to donate blood before the end of the month, you’ll help WTOC achieve that goal.

Smithson says your blood donation will stay right here in our community to help people in need.

“Blood cannot be replicated. We can’t go back into a backroom or lab and make more of it when a hospital calls and needs it. It has to be donated. And when you donate with The Blood Connection you know you’re impacting your community, because we’re supplying blood to local hospitals across Georgia and the Carolinas,” she said.

