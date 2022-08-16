Couch Potato Review: ‘Better Call Saul’ series finale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Everything is not s’all good man.

AMC’s hit show Better Call Saul wrapped up its six season run on Monday night. The show, a prequel to Breaking Bad, follows attorney Jimmy McGill and his rise to Saul Goodman, and fall as Gene Takovic.

*WARNING: Better Caul Saul spoilers ahead (and technically Breaking Bad, too)

If you’re reading this, you’re probably well versed in the world of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Though one is a prequel to the other, they have both maintained their own storylines and gone separate ways without every completely losing the other. Breaking Bad focuses on Walter White’s journey as a criminal in the drug empire.

Saul Goodman is a fixture in both shows, but Better Call Saul focuses on the character’s rise as a guy trying to do better by becoming a lawyer, time as a criminal lawyer (emphasizes on the criminal), fall after the events in Breaking Bad, and eventual redemption. That last part is what makes the series finale of Better Call Saul so different from the series finale of Breaking Bad.

Both series finales tied up loose ends with their main characters. What wasn’t tied up for supporting characters in Breaking Bad has been tied up in the final season of Better Call Saul. That along with the side stories of Howard Hamlin and Lalo Salamanca made the entire final season feel as action packed as its predecessor.

Breaking Bad’s finale saw Walter White dying by the lab equipment he loved. Truly the only possible ending for him was dying, so it was bittersweet he got to die with a smile. Saul Goodman’s fate was not only left open in the final season of Breaking Bad, but even more so after last week’s episode of Better Call Saul after we saw Carol Burnett’s character Marion calling the police to report him.

Bob Odenkirk arrives at the premiere of the final season of "Better Call Saul" on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) (Willy Sanjuan | Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Both series finales start with our leads on the run from authorities - all stemming from their actions in Albuquerque. Breaking Bad was a much more fast paced finale. From Walt saying his goodbyes, to breaking into Elliot and Gretchen’s house to make sure his family would eventually see some of his money, to the biggest invention of Walt’s life with his M60 in the trunk setup. In the end even Walter White admitted it was always all about the money.

Better Call Saul’s series finale started out with that same sentiment. Saul was caught all because he was too greedy. He finally has to face the consequences of his actions, and since he is the only Albuquerque member still alive or not on the run, which is the case for Jesse Pinkman, he also has to face the wrath of Marie Schrader.

Marie didn’t get to take Walt down for her husband’s death. She has an emotional moment in her first ever appearance on Better Call Saul when she faces Saul himself. But the ever conniving Saul apologizes to her and then goes on to tell her how he is also a victim of Walter White.

Saul has always been great at talking himself out of bad situations, including in the finale where he talks a plea deal down to just seven years with his choice of prison. He wants to sweeten the deal, literally, by adding into the plea deal ice cream every Friday for the duration of his sentence. To try and get this deal he offers to drop the bomb of what really happened to Howard Hamlin. Until that moment, he didn’t know his ex-wife Kim Wexler already spilled her guts and given a written affidavit.

This is where not only do the two series finales differ, but where I feel Better Call Saul comes a little more full circle than Breaking Bad did.

Rhea Seehorn, left and Bob Odenkirk arrive at the premiere of the final season of "Better Call Saul" on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) (Willy Sanjuan | Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The mention of Kim doing the right thing gets Saul thinking. He has a sweet plea deal he has already accepted, all that’s left is arraignment in Albuquerque. In Breaking Bad, turning himself in or ever doing time is not something that Walter would ever accept. That is why his death was really the only way out for him.

Better Call Saul went back to its roots during Saul’s arraignment. He mumbles “it’s showtime,” a nod back to the first episode when he was still Jimmy McGill and he was preparing for his case. This was the moment you see he isn’t like Walt because he realizes it’s not actually all about money. He has caused a lot of trouble and the only way to redeem himself is to pay for his actions. Which also shows he is still Jimmy McGill and not the arrogant Saul Goodman we know from Breaking Bad.

Kim was there for his arraignment and was able to see him take the stand and completely ruin his plea deal by telling the truth about every misdeed he has done and truly returning to Jimmy. Something Skylar White never got to see from her husband Walt was any remorse for the pain and trouble he caused.

Where Walt took his secrets to the grave, Jimmy gets sentenced to 86 years in prison. But prison isn’t bad to him because the inmates recognize him from his commercials and immediately befriend him. So while Jimmy lost everything, he seemed happy to gain back Kim’s support and gave some closure to Marie.

And while Breaking Bad ends with a view from above of Walter White lying in the lab, Better Cal Saul ends with a finger gun salute from Jimmy, an inside joke between him and Kim, showing he still has his humanity and humor.

After watching the endings to both shows, I feel they aren’t truly comparable on a basis of which is better. Breaking Bad’s ending was epic, where Better Call Saul was the needed final bow on top of the Breaking Bad universe.

I’m happy that thanks to Better Call Saul, all questions about many Breaking Bad characters have been answered and there’s nothing left to wonder about. A true ending to two great stories.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.