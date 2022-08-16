Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative focused on child sex and human trafficking. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 80 children were recovered in a child sex trafficking crackdown by the FBI.

Authorities say agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative dubbed “Operation Cross Country” in August. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

The initiative focused on finding victims of sex trafficking and arresting those involved in both child sex and human trafficking.

The average age of the children recovered is around 15 years old. The youngest victim is just 11.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a press release.

Officials also say they’ve identified or arrested 85 suspects “of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.
Fort Stewart soldier’s death under investigation after being found unresponsive in barracks
rice creek shooting
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Port Wentworth
One southbound lane of I-95 and all northbound lanes near 2 mile marker blocked after crash
Savannah Fire Department battles woodchip fire
Savannah Fire Department put out woodchip fire in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive

Latest News

Mayor of Garden City stepping down
Mayor of Garden City stepping down
THE News at 11
Garden City councilmembers present resolution for State Representative Carl Gilliard Day
Garden City councilmembers present resolution for State Representative Carl Gilliard Day
Garden City councilmembers present resolution for State Representative Carl Gilliard Day
FILE - Alex Jones’ lawyer had sought to transfer the case to a federal bankruptcy court, rather...
Case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says