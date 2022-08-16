Feed the Boro will give out their 1,000,000 meal for monthly food distribution

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Families across our region continue to struggle to make ends meet. A group in Bulloch County has been distributing food once a month for more than a year.

The parking lot of Statesboro High will be packed Saturday morning for the monthly food distribution. Organizers say they can’t believe they’re reaching the milestone they’ll see on Saturday or that the community has needed the help this long.

Feed the Boro will give out their 1,000,000 meal somewhere among the 1,000 family packages they distribute. They’ve been doing food drops for the past 15 months, giving out a week’s worth of food to needy families.

Organizers say it began during a time when businesses were closed and people were out of work. Now, they’re helping working families deal with fuel prices, inflation, and more.

“The needs are different. People are suffering in ways they never expected. They’re coming to the lines saying “I never thought I’d be in this line. Can you help me?” Paula Hall said.

They’ll start at 8 a.m. and anticipate more than 1,000 families in line.

They’ll distribute for as long as supplies last so they encourage people to get here early. If you’d like to volunteer, you can sign up on their website or just show up Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.