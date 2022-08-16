Sky Cams
Garden City councilmembers present resolution for State Representative Carl Gilliard Day

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From this day forward, August 15 will be known as State Representative Carl Gilliard Day.

Garden City councilmembers presented a resolution in his honor.

Citing Rep. Gilliard’s dedication to public service and tireless work advocating for justice, education and feeding more than a million people in our area though his nonprofit “Feed the Hungry.”

They called him the “James Brown” of the Georgia general assembly for being one of the hardest legislators in the state.

“Those projects helped the citizens here in Garden City. Those projects helped people get by day by day with a food shortage and you’ve been doing that for a number of years,” said District 3 Councilwoman Natalyn Morris.

Rep. Gilliard got a standing ovation and thanked council members for their confidence and support.

