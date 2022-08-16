Warmer this morning as humidity returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A weak front is moving through this morning, assisting in bringing a chance for a few showers early Tuesday morning. Temperatures won’t be quite as cool, with lows closer to 70 degrees along with the return of humid air.

It is MUCH warmer this morning and humidity is noticeable. pic.twitter.com/EF4VEa9Pij — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) August 16, 2022

We’ll get a midday break from the shower chance with highs reaching the lower 90s. Scattered showers and a storm or two will be possible again during the afternoon into the evening.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 0.7′ 6:13AM I 8.1′ 12:28PM I 1.5′ 6:40PM

Tybee marine forecast: There will be dry time during the beach day! Highs will be in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. The breeze will be from the southwest at about 10 miles per hour. . The UV index will be very high, but the rip current risk low among the 2-3 foot waves.

Highs will be limited to the mid to upper 80s through the rest of the week thanks to increased cloud cover and showers around thanks to this lingering front. Scattered showers and storms are likely, but the severe threat is low. The biggest impact from rain this week will be the potential for temporary minor street flooding.

Tropical update: A broad area of showers and storms a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda is no longer being outlooked by the National Hurricane Center. This system is not expected to develop and will remain over the central Atlantic Ocean. A tropical wave over the southwestern Caribbean sea will move over Central America toward the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This system has a twenty percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

