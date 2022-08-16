Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Help keep track of pollinators in Georgia

(Pexels)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - You can find lots of wildlife in Georgia and South Carolina, from animals to bugs.

People in some areas, however, are concerned that they’re seeing less of bees and butterflies.

“I would probably say at least 70 percent less,” said Patrick McNamara, who lives near Thunderbolt.

Some people that live in Thunderbolt are reporting seeing fewer bees and butterflies this year than they have in years past. And though there is no data specific to the Thunderbolt area, a biologist said this could be a symptom of the larger decline in pollinator populations worldwide.

“It’s been observed repeatedly in Europe and North America that general insect numbers seem to be dropping quite a bit. Our honeybees in particular have been struggling for a number of years,” said Dr. Alan Harvey, a professor of biology at Georgia Southern University.

That could be due to several factors. Harvey says general climate change, pesticides, fungi, and parasites have all contributed to declining pollinator populations- which has scientists all around the world concerned.

“Directly, it would be an environmental catastrophe if insect numbers do plummet to the numbers that some folks are concerned about, but it’s also sort of a canary in the coal mine thing,” Dr. Harvey said.

Because declining pollinator populations will only lead to more environmental problems. Dr. Harvey says there are small ways that people can help, like starting their own bee colonies and keeping flowering plants around.

He says they can also take part in the Great Georgia Pollinator Census, which helps track populations in specific areas.

“Certainly the folks in Thunderbolt if they’re concerned about this, they should really be involved in this project because it has been going on for a while. If there is an issue that’s unique to that area, this would be the easiest way I can think of at getting some information available so people like me can look at it and say, yeah, those numbers seem abnormally low,” he said.

The Pollinator Census is taking place this Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Savannah Police investigating shooting at West 39th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at West 39th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Webstaurantstore
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
FILE PHOTO - A Kemp spokesperson said Monday that payments will start as early as September....
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
Source: WTOC
1 person dead after crash on Hwy. 21 in Effingham Co.

Latest News

Chatham County spends $87K on MPC investigation
North Bryan Co. schools closed Tuesday after crash causes power outage
‘Not Another Church Movie’ being filmed in Savannah
‘Not Another Church Movie’ being filmed in Savannah
Source: Allstate
Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders