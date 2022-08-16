Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

North Bryan Co. schools closed Tuesday after crash causes power outage

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Power has been restored in Pembroke after a car ran into a couple of power poles on 119, according to Pembroke Police.

Pembroke Police Chief William Collins says a car ran into two of the areas with main power poles. The north side of the city was without power Tuesday morning, including schools in the area.

North Bryan County schools were closed Tuesday due to the power outage.

The portion of 119 was closed as Georgia Power repaired the poles.

You can check Georgia Powers outage map here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Savannah Police investigating shooting at West 39th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at West 39th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Webstaurantstore
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
FILE PHOTO - A Kemp spokesperson said Monday that payments will start as early as September....
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
Source: WTOC
1 person dead after crash on Hwy. 21 in Effingham Co.

Latest News

Source: Allstate
Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders
WTOC gives viewers an ‘Afternoon Break’
WTOC gives viewers an ‘Afternoon Break’
Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position.
Bluffton Police Chief resigning from position
Final season of "Better Call Saul"
Couch Potato Review: ‘Better Call Saul’ series finale