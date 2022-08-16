North Bryan Co. schools closed Tuesday after crash causes power outage

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Power has been restored in Pembroke after a car ran into a couple of power poles on 119, according to Pembroke Police.

Pembroke Police Chief William Collins says a car ran into two of the areas with main power poles. The north side of the city was without power Tuesday morning, including schools in the area.

North Bryan County schools were closed Tuesday due to the power outage.

The portion of 119 was closed as Georgia Power repaired the poles.

You can check Georgia Powers outage map here.

