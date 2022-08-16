North Bryan Co. schools closed Tuesday after crash causes power outage

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds are without power in Pembroke after a car ran into a couple power poles on 119, according to Pembroke Police.

Pembroke Police Chief William Collins says a car ran into two of the areas main power poles. He says the north side of the city is without power, including schools in the area.

North Bryan County schools are closed Tuesday due to the power outage.

7:08AM The north side of Pembroke is without power after a crash. GA-119 is expected to be closed in the area for a lengthy time. Georgia Power is on scene. pic.twitter.com/JvhDICdgn7 — WTOCtraffic (@TrafficWTOC) August 16, 2022

That portion of 119 will be closed as Georgia Power repairs the poles. Georgia Power estimates completion around 1 p.m.

Georgia Department of Transportation has also been notified.

You can check Georgia Powers outage map here.

