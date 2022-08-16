Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

North Bryan Co. schools closed Tuesday after crash causes power outage

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds are without power in Pembroke after a car ran into a couple power poles on 119, according to Pembroke Police.

Pembroke Police Chief William Collins says a car ran into two of the areas main power poles. He says the north side of the city is without power, including schools in the area.

North Bryan County schools are closed Tuesday due to the power outage.

That portion of 119 will be closed as Georgia Power repairs the poles. Georgia Power estimates completion around 1 p.m.

Georgia Department of Transportation has also been notified.

You can check Georgia Powers outage map here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Source: WTOC
1 person dead after crash on Hwy. 21 in Effingham Co.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at West 39th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at West 39th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Police lights
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bulloch Co.
FILE PHOTO - A Kemp spokesperson said Monday that payments will start as early as September....
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians

Latest News

Mayor of Garden City stepping down
Mayor of Garden City stepping down
THE News at 11
Garden City councilmembers present resolution for State Representative Carl Gilliard Day
Garden City councilmembers present resolution for State Representative Carl Gilliard Day
Garden City councilmembers present resolution for State Representative Carl Gilliard Day
Savannah Police investigating shooting at West 39th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at West 39th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.