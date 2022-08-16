Savannah doctors explain CDC’s latest quarantine and social distancing guidelines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local doctors are weighing in on the CDC’s latest quarantine and social distancing guidelines.

The new recommendations say there’s no need to quarantine if exposed while you’re waiting for results or waiting to get tested.

According to Memorial Health doctors there are about 29 people in the hospital here with COVID 19. Dr. Tim Connelly says the CDC changed those quarantine guidelines because more people have gotten the virus over the past two years.

“We’re moving into a phase of this pandemic to were it’s becoming apart of our life.”

The CDC previously recommended people who were exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine at home for five days.

New guidance says there is no need to quarantine after being around someone who has tested positive. They do recommend testing after five days and wearing a high-quality mask for 10 days. This is regardless of vaccination status.

“Not everybody who is exposed to COVID is actually going to get COVID now because so many people have some protective antibodies,” Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Tim Connelly said.

Dr. Connelly says a CDC shows 90 to 95 percent of people nationwide either have natural antibodies or have been vaccinated.

“There is perhaps less of a risk because so many people are vaccinated or have had the disease and have some natural immunity. We know this wanes over time”

He says a fourth booster will most likely be approved in the winter months.

