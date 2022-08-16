WTOC gives viewers an ‘Afternoon Break’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., WTOC premieres a new hour of local daytime television with the series Afternoon Break.

This fresh and informative hour features today’s talk about hot local topics, the latest on entertainment and lifestyle segments that will have viewers learning something new every day from topics such as cooking, home improvement, parenting, travel, health and more.

Afternoon Break will be hosted by WTOC anchor Sam Bauman and entertainment reporter and talk show host Becky Sattero.

“Morning Break has proven to be a successful franchise for us. Afternoon Break is the next step to expand on that franchise in a more unique and engaging way that will provide another hour of local programming to our community,” said Larry Silbermann, WTOC vice president and general manager.

WTOC News Director Bari Soash continued, “We’re excited to bring a new, energetic, lifestyle-driven show to our viewers. Though we won’t ignore the big news or weather of the day, our primary goal is to produce entertaining and informative content in a way that features more of what the Savannah area has to offer.”

Silbermann said Bauman was the obvious choice for Afternoon Break.

“Sam has exactly what we’re looking for in a host. The ability to be personable and entertaining, but also having the news gravitas, should it be needed,” he said.

Soash added that they found the perfect match with Sattero.

“We searched locally and nationally for a co-host. With years of covering entertainment in Los Angeles, Becky comes with the reporting, hosting, and producing experience we need and a chemistry with Sam that’s so much fun to watch,” Soash said.

Bauman said he can’t wait to begin.

“There are so many unique stories that can be told about the Savannah area. This gives me the opportunity to do that in a unique way while meeting some wonderful people,” he said.

Being new to Savannah, Sattero is thrilled to get started.

“I’ve been so charmed by the city and the people I’ve met so far. I’m eager to become a part of the community and share my fresh perspective Savannah brings to people,” she said.

With the addition of Afternoon Break, WTOC will produce and broadcast 8½ hours of LIVE, daily local content, Monday through Friday.

Afternoon Break premieres Monday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. on WTOC.

