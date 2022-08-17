Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

2022-23 Atlanta Hawks schedule released

Season opens Oct. 19 at State Farm Arena against Houston Rockets
Atlanta Hawks guards Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrate after a Hawks basket...
Atlanta Hawks guards Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrate after a Hawks basket during the second half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks will open their season with a home game against the Houston Rockets Oct. 19 at State Farm Arena. The team’s entire 2022-23 schedule was released today. It includes 18 appearances on national television, including a St. Patrick’s Day home game against Golden State and a home game against the Miami Heat on Martin Luther King Day.

The season begins with a three-game home stand against the Rockets, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets before a five-game road trip.

The Hawks play 13 sets of back-to-back games and several stretches of three games in four days. The season will wrap up with home game against the Philadelphia 76ers Apr. 7 and a visit to the Boston Celtics two days later.

Tickets for all home games are available for pre-sale here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Stegall
Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5
Webstaurantstore
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
Source: Allstate
Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position.
Bluffton Police Chief resigning from position

Latest News

Hawks reach agreement to make Nate McMillan full-time coach
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots next to Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis...
Hawks look to bright future after surprising playoff run
Former Richmond Hill standout Jeremiah Hill will get a chance with the Orlando Magic in the...
Hill to play with Magic summer league squad