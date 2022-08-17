Sky Cams
3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia possibly connected, police say

The vehicle being sought is described as a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, license plate 3753BF3.
The vehicle being sought is described as a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, license plate 3753BF3.
By Amanda Alvarado and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Law enforcement agencies are searching for a vehicle of interest possibly connected to three separate shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, WSFA reported.

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation including Auburn Police Department, Troup County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, Montgomery Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI, according to a news release.

Police in Auburn, Alabama, said they responded to the area of Interstate 85 northbound between mile markers 56 and 57 Wednesday around 6:15 a.m. There were reports that a vehicle was stopped in the road, and another motorist gave the victim aid before first responders arrived.

Once on the scene, officers found the driver, a 45-year-old man, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities said a shot had been fired into the rear of the man’s vehicle. The victim was flown by helicopter in critical condition to a Montgomery, Alabama, hospital.

Police are working to determine if the shooting is related to a shooting near Interstate 85 in Troup County, Georgia. According to WTVM, that incident involved a man who was reportedly shot at while driving on the interstate. The victim was not injured.

Details on a third Interstate 85 shooting, confirmed by police as part of the ongoing investigation, have not been released. It’s unclear where this shooting happened or if anyone was injured as a result.

The suspect is believed to be in a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood with license plate 3753BF3.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately and is urged not to approach the car or its driver. Any tips on this investigation should be made to detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line (334) 246-1391.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

