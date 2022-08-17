Sky Cams
Agreement passes for SCCPSS to purchase Garden City recreation center

Garden City recreation center
Garden City recreation center(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal Garden City leaders say was more than four years in the making.

Council members unanimously approved a $3 million agreement with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System to purchase the site of an old recreation center.

The rec center and old gym is off Highway 21 and Priscilla D Thomas Way. It was built nearly 60 years ago.

The city manager says the school system realized they’ll need the property for a sports complex.

Garden City leaders showed residents the plans for the site last week.

It will be home to the new K-12 school being built off the same street.

“It’s a win win for the school system. Think of all of these kids, athletes, can practice right on school grounds and not bussed to another location and my understanding the only other location the school board was considering was Port Wentworth.”

Following approval of the agreement, the city manager says the city will move forward on an RFP for their own recreation in the Rossignol Hill area.

The mayor told WTOC last week when the agreement goes through, they’ll have enough for the down payment.

