Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Biden administration expected to release new COVID-19 booster guidelines

HHS is expected to issue "operational guidelines" to prepare for updated COVID-19 boosters next...
HHS is expected to issue "operational guidelines" to prepare for updated COVID-19 boosters next month.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Next month, Americans will have access to new COVID-19 boosters to fight off two of the omicron strains.

The Biden administration is expected to issue “operational guidelines” to prepare for the rollout of the updated boosters, according to a source close to the administration’s planning discussions.

According to the source, the Department of Health and Human Services will release the guidelines to public health departments in the next week or two. The guidelines will include information about ordering vaccines and what to expect in terms of the logistical plan.

On Tuesday, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator shared that the new boosters will be available in early to mid-September.

The shots are meant to give protection from the BA.4 and BA.5 coronavirus subvariants.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webstaurantstore
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
Source: Allstate
Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position.
Bluffton Police Chief resigning from position
North Bryan Co. schools closed Tuesday after crash causes power outage

Latest News

Oysters are pictured in this photo from December 2006.
2 deaths in Florida linked to raw oysters from Louisiana
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly trial about singer’s ‘hidden’ side
This combination of Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and...
DeSantis sued by Florida prosecutor he removed over abortion
Alex Murdaugh was charged in July with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting...
‘Trial by ambush’: Murdaugh attorney demands evidence against his client in murder case
Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, says her physical wounds are slowly healing, but it will take...
Lone survivor of White House lightning strike is on the mend