Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for woman who requires medication

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman in need of medication.

Betty O’Hare, 48, has been missing since Monday evening wearing light blue pants and a green scrub shirt/top.

O’Hare is 4′09″ in height and approximately 290 lbs in weight. She has red hair and brown eyes.

O’Hare was last seen walking in the direction of Hwy 280 and Hwy 80 from Eldora Road In Ellabell. She is known to frequently visit Parker’s gas station.

O’Hare has a medical issue and she requires medication.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 912.756.2105.

