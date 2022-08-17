Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for woman who requires medication

Betty O'Hare
Betty O'Hare(Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman in need of medication.

Betty O’Hare, 48, has been missing since Monday evening wearing light blue pants and a green scrub shirt/top.

O’Hare is 4′09″ in height and approximately 290 lbs in weight. She has red hair and brown eyes.

O’Hare was last seen walking in the direction of Hwy 280 and Hwy 80 from Eldora Road In Ellabell. She is known to frequently visit Parker’s gas station.

O’Hare has a medical issue and she requires medication.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 912.756.2105.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webstaurantstore
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
Source: Allstate
Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position.
Bluffton Police Chief resigning from position
North Bryan Co. schools closed Tuesday after crash causes power outage

Latest News

Heads up for drivers that take Dean Forest Road near I-16 – there will be a new stop light on...
New stop light begins Wednesday on Dean Forest Road
Chatham Area Transit
Chatham Area Transit considering route changes
Source: WTOC
Vidalia Police investigating hit-and-run that left bicyclist injured
Chatham County spends $87K on MPC investigation
Chatham County spends $87K on MPC investigation