Chatham Area Transit considering route changes

Chatham Area Transit
Chatham Area Transit(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit is planning to make some changes to their routes and add some additional services in the county.

Before anything is final, CAT is asking the community for their input on the plan.

As we transition out of COVID and people return to their pre-pandemic routines of work and traveling, Chatham Area Transit wants to make some adjustments.

Tonight CAT will host a public input meeting at the Transit Center on Oglethorpe Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

During that meeting they will focus on conversation about three topics, the addition of an airport stop, which ended during COVID but they plan to bring back, the addition of Route 28 Waters, and first mile to last mile Micro Transit.

That service would be similar to the paratransit services, by using a smaller vehicle with curb to curb service. However Micro Transit would be a demand response same day service.

“Anyone who is interested in our CAT service, anyone who uses our CAT service, anyone in Chatham County who would like to have our service but may not know how to get to it or where it is at or someone in a particular neighborhood that feels as though perhaps they can’t get to the bus stop or the bus stop is too far away, those are the things we are looking for,” said CAT Planning Manager Ashley Goodrich.

Some of the changes discussed tonight, like the airport stop, will be implemented this fall when they launch all of the system service changes discussed earlier this year, which includes timing and different schedules for seven routes to accommodate the ongoing driver shortage. Those seven routes are 4,6,14,12,17,3,31.

We do not have an exact timeline of when those changes would go into affect.

