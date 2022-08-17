Family of Fort Stewart soldier wants answers after she was found dead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The family of a soldier at the center of a death investigation is asking for answers.

Army officials say Military Police Officer Denisha Montgomery was found dead in her barracks last Monday while on deployment to Germany from Fort Stewart.

The family is obviously devastated by the tragedy and they say, they just want justice for Denisha who was scheduled to return home from deployment by the end of September.

“She buckled to her knees… and my sister said, what happened to Denisha, that is my daughter.”

Denisha’s aunt, Michelle Fitts remembers when her sister, Denisha’s mother received the news from the U.S. Army of Denisha’s death.

“My sister was like, ‘what’s happened to my baby, is Denisha okay?’ They sat down and said that she had passed away.”

Fitts says the Army told Denisha’s mom she died by suffocation. Now, Denisha’s family says they want answers.

“As more gets investigated and unfolded, at the end of the day, justice is going to be served, and we’re going to fight for her. We’re not stopping until it is.”

Denisha was a military police officer in the 139th Military Police Company, based at Fort Stewart. She deployed to Germany earlier this year. Fitts says her niece was always proud to be a soldier.

“Anybody that knew Denisha knew that she joined the military to better not only her future, but to have stability and a life for her husband and her three children.”

A mother of three who will be greatly missed.

“Nisha is a very lovable person. She cares with everything. There’s not one thing she wouldn’t do for anybody.”

Now, her family with a final request: ”Justice needs to be served for her.”

Fitts says her family is moving forward with funeral arrangements in her home of Kentucky while they await the results of this investigation which is being handled by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

