Hilton Head Island airport receives $275,000 of federal funding to upgrade air traffic control tower

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Island airport recently received a grant for more than a quarter of a million dollars to upgrade one of the most important pieces of its operation.

The air traffic control tower here was built back in 2004, but now thanks to $275,000 of federal funding, its equipment will get some upgrades. The airport’s director says winning the grant came as a welcome surprise.

“With any good opportunity like that we did put in what we thought was a pretty solid package, but we really had no indication whatsoever when we submitted it what the chances were of recovering a grant.”

He says the money will allow the airport to ensure its safety record, as a crucial part of the process gets an upgrade.

“By the time the tower is actually finished some of the technology is almost outdated by that point and it’s hard to get upgraded for that equipment in the tower, but that what this grant will allow us to do.”

Some of the things in the tower they’ll look to improve are its weather tracking equipment, the HVAC system, and voice equipment. All of which Rembold says will lead to a better work environment.

