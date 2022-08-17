‘Kiss the Rain’ because it’s here to stay as a wet pattern sets in 🌧️

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the low to mid 70s Wednesday morning. Enjoy the dry time while you can, a wetter pattern is settling in. Highs top out in the upper 80s on Wednesday ahead of a boundary beginning to bring in better rain chances. The severe threat is low, but rain chances remain elevated during the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 1.2′ 6:59AM I 8.3′ 1:19PM I 2.3′ 7:33PM

Tybee marine forecast: Only the morning will be mostly dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. The breeze will be from the northeast at about 10 miles per hour. The UV index will be very high, but the rip current risk low among the 1-2 foot waves.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather is not likely, but widespread heavy rain is possible for a good portion of the day. That could lead to pockets of minor street flooding. Highs will only be in the low to mid 80s due to the clouds and rain. This wetter weather pattern continues Friday into the weekend with highs returning to the upper 80s.

Tropical update: An area of showers and storms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea will move toward the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. This system has a 20 percent chance of development once in the Gulf heading into the weekend. This could bring rain to southern Texas.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.