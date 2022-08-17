Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man arrested after shooting in the 100 block of Lanier Drive

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested after shooting a gun at the 111 South Apartments.

Officers with SPD’s Impact Team responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Lanier Drive regarding a drug complaint at the apartment.

Police say Robert Arthur George, 22, was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted.

A gun believed to have been used in the Saturday incident was recovered along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

George is currently charged with 1 count Reckless Conduct, 1 count Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor), and 1 count Possession of a Drug Related Object.

George was taken to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains pending bond.

Detectives are actively working to identify other involved parties, police say.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Stegall
Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5
Webstaurantstore
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
Source: Allstate
Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position.
Bluffton Police Chief resigning from position

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh was charged in July with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting...
Murdaugh defense calls out state alleging evidence not shared, leaks in case
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Gov. Brian Kemp moves to quash grand jury subpoena into alleged election interference
The South Carolina Supreme Court issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of the...
SC Supreme Court temporarily blocks abortion law
THE News at 4:30
Gretsch family visits Georgia Southern University to see family history on display