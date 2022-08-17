Man arrested after shooting in the 100 block of Lanier Drive

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested after shooting a gun at the 111 South Apartments.

Officers with SPD’s Impact Team responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Lanier Drive regarding a drug complaint at the apartment.

Police say Robert Arthur George, 22, was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted.

A gun believed to have been used in the Saturday incident was recovered along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

George is currently charged with 1 count Reckless Conduct, 1 count Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor), and 1 count Possession of a Drug Related Object.

George was taken to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains pending bond.

Detectives are actively working to identify other involved parties, police say.

