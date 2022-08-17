Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been indicted on homicide charges following a deadly boat crash in the Wilmington River in May.

Mark Stegall was indicted on Wednesday. He is charged with 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence less safe, and reckless operation.

According to the indictment, Stegall was operating the boat recklessly by driving on the wrong side of the channel/river while under the influence of alcohol.

These charges come from a joint investigation by the Department of Natural Resources and the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

Five people were killed in the May 28 boat crash. Christopher Leffler, Lori Leffler, Zach Leffler, and Nathan Leffler were killed in the boat that collided with Stegall’s. Robert Chauncey, who was riding in Stegall’s boat, was also killed. Four people were injured.

