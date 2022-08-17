Sky Cams
Mischievous monkey calls 911, sending deputies to zoo

Deputies deduced a Capuchin monkey had apparently picked up the zoo's cellphone, which was in a golf cart, and dialed 911. (KEYT, LISA JACKSON, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) - Cops usually have a prime suspect. In this case it’s a primate suspect.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office believes it was a little Capuchin monkey that called 911 from a zoo last Saturday night.

The call disconnected and dispatchers tried to call and text back but there was no response, so deputies were sent to investigate, the office said in a social media post.

Route, a 10-month-old Capuchin monkey, accidentally dialed 911 while playing with a cellphone at a California zoo. Deputies were sent to investigate the call.(Source: Lisa Jackson, KEYT via CNN)

The address turned out to be the Zoo to You near Paso Robles, but the deputies found that no one there made the call.

They finally deduced that a Capuchin monkey named Route had apparently picked up the zoo’s cellphone, which was in a golf cart used to move about the property.

“We’re told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons,” the office’s post said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

