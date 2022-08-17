Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh attorney to hold news conference on murder trial

Source: Live 5
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawyer representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will speak with reporters Wednesday morning about efforts to get a look at evidence against his client in a murder case.

Attorney Dick Harpootlian will hold a news conference at his law office in Columbia at 11 a.m.

DON’T SEE THE LIVE VIDEO? Click here to watch.

Harpootlian’s office said he will discuss a recent motion asking a court to order South Carolina to comply with its obligations under court rules and case law to furnish discovery material, which refers to evidence prosecutors will present against Murdaugh an upcoming murder trial.

Murdaugh was charged in July with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh; and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. Murdaugh told 911 operators that he returned to the family’s rural hunting property in the Islandton community of Colleton County and made the grisly discovery.

The trial is expected to begin after the first of the year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webstaurantstore
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
Source: Allstate
Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position.
Bluffton Police Chief resigning from position
North Bryan Co. schools closed Tuesday after crash causes power outage

Latest News

Betty O'Hare
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for woman who requires medication
Heads up for drivers that take Dean Forest Road near I-16 – there will be a new stop light on...
New stop light begins Wednesday on Dean Forest Road
Chatham Area Transit
Chatham Area Transit considering route changes
Source: WTOC
Vidalia Police investigating hit-and-run that left bicyclist injured