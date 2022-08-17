Sky Cams
Murder trial underway for man accused of shooting and killing Kareem Smalls in November 2020

(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first full bit of testimony jurors heard in the courtroom Wednesday came from the lead detective at the time when Smalls was shot to death.

That detective, now a sergeant with the Savannah Police Department, walked the jury through what he heard and saw from the moment he arrived at the scene at the Kayton Homes development the night of November 23rd, 2020.

The sergeant described seeing shell casings around a van that had crashed into a bus near the intersection of Gwinnett and MLK.

Police say Smalls was shot on Draper Street, and was in the van that crashed.

Jurors also got to see and hear the recorded interview between police and the man on trial for murder, Dyanta Samuels the day after Smalls was murdered.

In that video the officers were asking questions like if Samuels had fired a gun, or been around someone who fired a gun within 24 hours of the interview. Also, they asked him questions about his whereabouts when Smalls was killed, and his connection to a vehicle possibly tied to the alleged murder.

Samuels was actually already booked in the Chatham County Detention Center on drug charges when police charged him with shooting and killing Smalls.

The former detective on the stand will be the last witness for the trial. Samuels’ attorney also indicated he wouldn’t be calling anyone additional to the stand.

So that sets up closing arguments for first thing Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

