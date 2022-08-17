New stop light begins Wednesday on Dean Forest Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up for drivers that take Dean Forest Road near I-16 – there will be a new stop light on your route starting Wednesday.

That intersection typically has over a thousand cars go through it during rush hour each day.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning crews will be at the intersection and by 11 a.m. the lights will be on.

The new intersection includes pedestrian crosswalks and flashing yellow arrows in the left turn lanes to make it safer and more efficient.

This is the second new traffic signal to be installed along the Dean Forest Road this year. A few months ago they installed one just down the road at the intersection of Pine Meadows Drive.

With more than an estimated 20,000 vehicles a day passing through this area, drivers that frequent this stretch of road are optimistic about all the changes.

“It may be a little slow down but other than that I think it will help out with traffic and all, people trying to get out and get on Dean Forest Road…getting out without the light, sitting for a little bit, with the light it does help,” said Wayne Williams from Statesboro.

“There is definitely progress, especially with all the construction on 16, I think once 16 gets done, in my opinion it probably will get better,” said Israel Magana from Pooler.

It will still be over a year until the widening project is complete on Interstate 16 and the intersection at Dean Forest and 16 is also scheduled to be complete next year.

The first signs are out with the new intersection signals. They are still finishing paving that road on the other side. They anticipate about one week, but these lights will be active at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Police will be out to help as they transition.

