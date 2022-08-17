One person dies in accident in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died following an accident US 278 and Pinckney Colony Road in Beaufort County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2019 Toyota pickup was driving south on Pinckney Colony Road and trying to turn east onto US 278.

A 1997 Honda motorcycle was driving west on US 278 when the two collided.

According to officials, the driver of the 2019 Toyota pickup was not injured but the driver of the 1997 Honda motorcycle suffered fatal injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

