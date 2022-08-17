Savannah Ghost Pirates reveal winning name of mascot
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates revealed the winning name for their mascot.
The mascot is named Davy. The Ghost Pirates received around 3,000 entries.
The Ghost Pirates held a contest to name the mascot before the season begins.
The contest ended last Friday.
The Ghost Pirates will set sail for play in October. The newly formed team will compete in the ECHL.
