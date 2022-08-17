Savannah Ghost Pirates reveal winning name of mascot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates revealed the winning name for their mascot.

The mascot is named Davy. The Ghost Pirates received around 3,000 entries.

The Ghost Pirates held a contest to name the mascot before the season begins.

Watch the name reveal below:

The contest ended last Friday.

The Ghost Pirates will set sail for play in October. The newly formed team will compete in the ECHL.

