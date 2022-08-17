Sky Cams
Statewide candidates make campaign stop in Statesboro

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s statewide elections in November is approaching.

Candidates are making stops across our region to talk with voters about their campaigns. Several of them are in Statesboro, speaking to voters.

Several Republican nominees for statewide office have gathered tonight to talk to rural Georgia voters about the issues and their platforms.

Candidates looking to fill the Lt. Governor and other state offices are on hand. Local organizers say it’s important for candidates, regardless of party, to address rural Georgia and the issues that matter in the region.

They say voters here want to know they matter to candidates and get the chance to speak to them about their priorities, but also hear first hand from the people seeking office.

“You can’t figure out their family values, spiritual values just on the internet. You talk with somebody one on one, you can read their body language. You can see how serious they are about the election and other things in general,” said Senator Billy Hickman.

This event lasts until 7 p.m.

No doubt we’ll see candidates from both sides of the aisle campaigning through our area between now and November.

