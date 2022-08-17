Sky Cams
Top Teacher: Hannah Hutcheson

By Mike Cihla
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people singing the praises of this week’s Top Teacher Hannah Hutcheson.

“She’s a team player, she loves her craft, she loves her students, she adjusts when it’s time to adjust, She so deserves this,” Principal Lakisha Bobbitt said.

Hutcheson teaches drama and literature at Tattnall County High School.

“I’m not so much a performer but I love the arts. and I see a need for it around here, I do it for the kids, because they enjoy it.”

Hutcheson says the skills these students learn in her drama classes can give them an outlet they may not even know they needed.

“It builds a confidence that they don’t know they have.”

That’s a skill they can take with them into the world when they take it into a job interview, they can take that skill anywhere in life.

Helping them be the best version of themselves.

“The reason I wanted to nominate her is because she always take our opinions into thought and always there for us.” Student Haley Wilds said.

Just taking a little time to talk to them, and getting to know them, just letting them know they have an adult in the room with them that cares.

Hannah Hutcheson this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

