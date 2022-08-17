Sky Cams
Vidalia Police investigating hit-and-run that left bicyclist injured

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is asking for information on a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist injured Sunday night.

At 11:03 p.m. police were dispatched to Montgomery Street for a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist with a head injury.

The bicyclist was traveling west on Lee Street between Morris Street and McIntosh Street when he was suddenly hit by an unknown vehicle from behind.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the bicyclist was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Corporal Harley Robertson or Sergeant Investigator Shannon Martin at 912.537.4123 ot CrimeStoppers at 912.386.4480.

