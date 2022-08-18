Sky Cams
Community mourns loss of woman killed in crash in Bulloch Co.

Lyn Harden
Lyn Harden(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, many are mourning the death earlier this week of a woman they say helped others even when she needed help herself.

A wreath outside the shelter serves as a temporary reminder of the loss of Lyn Harden. But, how could anyone forget the resident who quickly became part of the family.

Staff and residents still can’t shake the tragedy. Lyn Harden was on her scooter on Highway 80 Monday morning when a crash with a car took her life.

“The ladies, they had become very attached to her. She was a mother figure to some of them...a very dear friend,” said Delia Mobley with Open Hearts Community Mission.

Mobley says Harden came to Bulloch County years ago to live with family. But problems beyond her control kept that from happening and eventually led her to the homeless shelter.

But Mobley says she knew Harden was different from the moment they met.

“She told me about a book she’d written. She told me about getting certified as an embalmer when she lived out in Nevada. She lived in a lot of places. She was well-educated and well-read.”

She was also about to get back on her feet. The staff was helping her collect furniture for an upcoming move to her own place.

Mobley says she was a role model among residents.

“I get some really good people in the mission. Homeless people aren’t all just criminals and addicts.”

She says Lynn’s residence here was short, but her presence will remain.

She says they’ll remember Lynn permanently soon when they get an additional building constructed out back and they’ll name it for her.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

