End Zone: Scores for Week 1 of high school football

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 1 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday:
  • GSIC at Screven County
  • May River at New Hampstead
  • Liberty County at Southeast Bulloch
  • Pinewood Christian at RTCA
Friday:
  • Andrew Jackson at Brunswick
  • Glynn Academy at Statesboro
  • South Effingham at Vidalia
  • Wayne County at Bradwell
  • Jenkins at Benedictine
  • Ware County at Appling County
  • Calvary at Islands
  • Beach at Bluffton
  • Johnson at MCA
  • Long Co. at Toombs County
  • HHCA at SCPS
  • Windsor Forest at SCDS
  • Jeff Davis at Charlton County
  • Claxton at Tattnall County
  • Portal at Hawkinsville
  • Bacon Co. at Lanier Co.
  • Metter at Swainsboro
  • Bryan Co. at Lincoln Co.
  • Josey at Savannah High
  • Tiftarea at Bulloch Academy
  • Brookwood at Frederica
  • Thomas Jefferson Academy at St. Andrew’s
  • Memorial Day at Palmetto Christian
  • Battery Creek at HHI
  • Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Estill
  • Colleton Co. at Wade Hampton
  • Cane Bay at Beaufort
  • HHPrep at Bethesda
  • Beaufort Academy at Pinewood Prep

