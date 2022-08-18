First Alert Weather Day: Expect showers throughout day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day:

The early morning hours of Thursday will be the driest of the day with temperatures in the lower 70s. Rain chances increase from the mid-morning into the afternoon hours. Clouds and rain will hold our afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Heavy rain is our biggest threat and flood advisories will be possible with some areas expected to receive over two inches of rain. These showers continue into the evening. Severe weather is not expected, but there could be a stronger storm or two with brief damaging wind.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 1.8′ 7:46AM I 8.6′ 2:09PM I 2.9′ 8:29PM

Tybee marine forecast: Not the best beach day, unless you are up super early. Highs will be near 80 under cloudy skies. The breeze will be from the east at about 10 miles per hour. The UV index will be very high, but the rip current risk low among the 1-2 foot waves.

This stalled front will try to lift north Friday into the weekend, keeping elevated rain chances in our forecast. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. This pattern extends into this coming work week, so don’t put away your rain gear anytime soon!

Tropical update: An area of showers and storms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea will move toward the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. This system has a 30 percent chance of development once in the Gulf heading into the weekend. This could bring rain to southern Texas.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

