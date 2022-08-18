Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern University leaders call for Erk Russell’s College Football Hall of Fame consideration

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern wants the ultimate honor for a legendary Eagle and others are joining their quest.

University leaders have formally asked the College Football Hall of Fame to consider inducting Eagle football founder Erk Russell. Russel restarted football in Statesboro with no stadium, no scholarships, and built a championship dynasty before he retired after eight seasons.

The hangup is the hall of fame requires candidates to have been a head coach for 10 seasons. But school leaders sent a letter to the Hall of Fame’s leaders saying Russell’s longterm legacy in college football should be considered.

This is something obviously we’re very passionate about, our fan base is passionate about it, we’re all passionate about it. And we feel like its something he’s earned and deserved,” said Georgia Southern Athletic Director Jared Benko.

Russell served an assistant coach at the University of Georgia for 17 seasons before coming to Statesboro. Governor Brian Kemp joined the campaign for Russell’s induction, sending a signed letter of his own to the Hall of Fame’s president.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Stegall
Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5
Source: Allstate
Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fatal early morning shooting on West 38th...
22-year-old killed on West 38th Street in Savannah
fraud
Savannah rapper could face 30 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

Latest News

Georgia Southern University leaders call for Erk Russell’s College Football Hall of Fame...
Georgia Southern University leaders call for Erk Russell’s College Football Hall of Fame consideration
End Zone: Scores for Week 1 of high school football
Tormenta Stadium
Tormenta Stadium plans to hold first game in October
Savannah Ghost Pirates reveal winning name of mascot