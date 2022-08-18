Georgia Southern University leaders call for Erk Russell’s College Football Hall of Fame consideration

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern wants the ultimate honor for a legendary Eagle and others are joining their quest.

University leaders have formally asked the College Football Hall of Fame to consider inducting Eagle football founder Erk Russell. Russel restarted football in Statesboro with no stadium, no scholarships, and built a championship dynasty before he retired after eight seasons.

The hangup is the hall of fame requires candidates to have been a head coach for 10 seasons. But school leaders sent a letter to the Hall of Fame’s leaders saying Russell’s longterm legacy in college football should be considered.

This is something obviously we’re very passionate about, our fan base is passionate about it, we’re all passionate about it. And we feel like its something he’s earned and deserved,” said Georgia Southern Athletic Director Jared Benko.

Russell served an assistant coach at the University of Georgia for 17 seasons before coming to Statesboro. Governor Brian Kemp joined the campaign for Russell’s induction, sending a signed letter of his own to the Hall of Fame’s president.

