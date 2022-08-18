Hampton Co. school district buys land for new high school

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - “The new name is Hampton County High School and the mascot is the Hurricanes,” said Hampton County School District Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox.

These just-purchased 62 acres will soon be turned into a home for up to 1,000 Hampton county high school students. An upgrade the superintendent says is needed.

“Our old high school here is quite old and we’re constantly having to make repairs. The HVAC goes out and sometimes children are sitting in classrooms that are hot.”

He’s talking about Wade Hampton High School which is one of two in the county. He says the new building will be a vast improvement, and they’ll shut down both of the existing high schools once the new one is complete.

A project that big comes with quite the price tag, but Dr. Wilcox says they’ve just got some great news from the state.

“We will be getting $52 million toward building this new high school.”

He says they’ll need another $25 million for the project to be fully funded, and there will be a referendum on November’s ballot for voters to approve that. There’s an important message with that vote though.

“We’re hoping that we can do this, and we feel assured that we can at this time without raising the taxes.”

They’ll use the school district’s debt service to try and avoid that. With high hopes of that referendum’s approval, the superintendent is ready to get started on construction.

“We’re just looking forward to getting a shovel in that soil out there and getting started on this new high school.”

If all goes well, he says it’ll be ready for the 2025 school year.

