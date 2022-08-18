Proposal from Congressman Clyburn offers federal funding for recreation center in Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A congressman might be stepping in to help fund a project that millions of missing dollars were supposed to cover in Hampton County.

There are just two baseball fields in Hampton County for kids to play on, and residents are hoping a proposal from Congressman James Clyburn will bring enough money to the plate to change that.

“This money could be critical to Hampton County getting a recreation complex,” Recreation Now founder Randy Vaughn said.

The proposal would bring $3 million of federal funding. Vaughn says they shouldn’t even need that money though, because the county misspent millions.

In May, county officials admitted they accidentally spent the money on other things.

If these federal funds come through, Vaughn has a plan he’s already submitted to county leaders. It involves using a current high school as the location for the recreation complex.

“It would really be uplifting for the community to have their recreation complex right there,” he said.

Current plans have that high school falling out of use in a few years, so Vaughn said the timing would be perfect.

Clyburn’s proposal, which involves other projects around the state as well, has made it through the House, but still must be approved by the Senate.

