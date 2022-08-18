Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina.

If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.

If you live across the River in South Carolina — you can get help this weekend.

The Lowcountry legal volunteers are hosting a rental assistance clinic to help you sign up for help with rental assistance, utilities assistance and relocation fees.

The money goes straight to your landlord to pay overdue rent and future rent payments.

All of this is possible from federal funds that were distributed to S.C. Stay Plus and now the group wants to help you access the money.

“It is okay to reach out for help, most of our clients and the people that come to these rent assistance clinics are hard working individuals and they just need a little extra help, that’s what the SC Stay Plus money is there for, we just want to help folks access it,” said Executive Director Anne Caywood.

What you will need: proof of low income, a valid ID, a copy of your lease and proof that you are behind on rent payments.

Then just come to Hardeeville at the Agape Family Life Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to get started.

They are also doing a food distribution at the same time so it’s a one stop shop for some help this weekend.

The city of Savannah and the state of Georgia are teaming up to help get more people out of rentals and purchasing homes.

While there are rental assistance programs – Representative Carl Gilliard says the best solution to the current rent crisis is getting more people purchasing homes and paying a smaller mortgage.

Thursday at the Empowerment Center in Garden City they will host a housing fair to help fund the down payment for people looking to purchase homes.

You can get up to $7,500 from the city of Savannah and $7,500 dollars from the state of Georgia to put towards the down payment.

There will also be lenders on site to qualify you right away.

Representative Carl Gilliard says this is just the beginning and he hopes to change the current law in the state so that renters don’t find themselves in this same situation in the future.

“We are going to follow this up with legislation. Georgia’s law has not been changed, it was conceived in 1863 and has not been changed since 1962 so I will be introducing legislation to kind of buff that you can’t gauge prices for people without giving them a protocol on how to exit,” Rep. Gilliard said.

The event Rep. Gilliard is hosting is full with more than 100 people signed up, but he says failure is not an option, so if you still need help, still register and they will host more events in the future as long as the funds are available. For a link to sign up head to their website or call Rep. Gilliard at 912-436-5325.

