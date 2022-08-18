Sky Cams
Savannah-Chatham Co. school board begins retreat

By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County School Board meeting for a retreat this week with Superintendent Ann Levett and staff members.

They began their two-day retreat today by discussing teacher burnout and retention.

The 2022 Georgia Teacher of The Year and Hesse K-8 teacher, Cherie Goldman sits on the Teacher Burnout Taskforce and shared a presentation highlighting the issue. S

he gave some recommendations for the board and staff including reducing class sizes, giving teachers more support, and reevaluating the weight placed on state testing.

“Clearly the causes for teacher burnout and the degree of burnout manifest differently in different people depending on the school their in, the district their in, the state their in because we know this is a nationwide problem. I’m hopeful that together that all education stakeholders can turn to one another as partners in purpose.”

To help address the shortage of teachers in the district, they have hired 120 international teachers from several countries to teach in Savannah Chatham Schools.

