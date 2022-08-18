SCAD, Union Mission collaborate for new designs in mental health center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Union Mission has been caring for Savannah’s homeless community for 85 years ensuring a comfortable space for its clients.

The mission recently collaborated with Savannah College of Art and Design to beautify their Mental Health Counseling Center and the new Parker’s House.

The Union Mission President and CEO Michael Traynor and SCAD alum Robin Maaya, who created a series of portraits titled Mission of Mercy, joined Morning Break.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.