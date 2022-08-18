St. Joseph’s Candler & Savannah Tech offering program that gives students experience while taking classes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 100 people have signed up for a St. Joseph’s Candler and Savannah Tech program that allows students work and learn at the same time.

Students will come out of the program a certified nurse assistant and/or patient care technician.

Jacqueline and Sabrena Delaney started the just 26 week long journey to become Certified Nurse Assistants in March.

They’re two of twelve people to complete the Certified Nurse Assistant program by Savannah Tech and St. Joseph’s Candler which allowed them to get hands on experience while taking classes.

“It was a challenge to work and study. It took up a lot trying to be here fulltime. Because we were at work full time and at school full time.”

Already certified CNA’s in less than six months, it’s a challenge they didn’t mind taking. Mom Sabrene Delaney says seeing the impact they have on others makes it all worth it.

“It kind of made me tear up a little bit and they thanked me for being so kind to them. It made me feel like I was really making a difference.”

And while the duo shares the same DNA, they also share the same mission. Making sure patients are taken care during this nationwide nursing shortage.

“With our position we can make a difference here with the patients. I know the nurses being busy, they’re not able to tend to the patients like they would want to so we’re here to lend that hand and give the patient some extra love.”

And Jacqueline’s next step is to go to school again to be registered nurse in a time they’re needed the most.

“Getting my feet wet in this position, seeing how it is, I am going to take it further.”

