Students get hands-on learning with Effingham Fire and Rescue

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Effingham’s College and Career Academy getting got out of the classroom today for some hands-on learning including putting out a fire!

The students went around to the various stations set up by Effingham Fire and Rescue. This is part of a partnership school officials say started about a year ago.

The idea is to give the students an opportunity to see how algebra, for example, can be used in a real-world scenario. For instance, the firefighters showed them that there are different calculations they use for the hoses when putting out a fire.

Students got to extinguish a fire and learn about the tools used to cut someone out of a car.

”So many students say ‘why am I learning about this or why am I learning about that?’ This really shows them the application of it and really if they do decide to go into firefighting then we’re just helping Effingham Fire and Rescue. That might be a career that they haven’t even looked at,” said Principal Brigid Nesmith.

“Putting smiles on peoples’ faces, in general, is always fun and just allowing them to see what we actually do,” said Lt. O’Neal Jones.

Principal Nesmith says they’re always looking for opportunities like this and their students always enjoy it.

