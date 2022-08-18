Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Students get hands-on learning with Effingham Fire and Rescue

Students get hands-on learning with Effingham Fire and Rescue
Students get hands-on learning with Effingham Fire and Rescue(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Effingham’s College and Career Academy getting got out of the classroom today for some hands-on learning including putting out a fire!

The students went around to the various stations set up by Effingham Fire and Rescue. This is part of a partnership school officials say started about a year ago.

The idea is to give the students an opportunity to see how algebra, for example, can be used in a real-world scenario. For instance, the firefighters showed them that there are different calculations they use for the hoses when putting out a fire.

Students got to extinguish a fire and learn about the tools used to cut someone out of a car.

”So many students say ‘why am I learning about this or why am I learning about that?’ This really shows them the application of it and really if they do decide to go into firefighting then we’re just helping Effingham Fire and Rescue. That might be a career that they haven’t even looked at,” said Principal Brigid Nesmith.

“Putting smiles on peoples’ faces, in general, is always fun and just allowing them to see what we actually do,” said Lt. O’Neal Jones.

Principal Nesmith says they’re always looking for opportunities like this and their students always enjoy it.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Stegall
Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5
Source: Allstate
Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders
fraud
Savannah rapper could face 30 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fatal early morning shooting on West 38th...
22-year-old killed on West 38th Street in Savannah
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Hampton Co. school district buys land for new high school
Hampton Co. school district buys land for new high school
Proposal from Congressman Clyburn offers federal funding for recreation center in Hampton County
Proposal from Congressman Clyburn offers federal funding for recreation center in Hampton County
VIEWER VIDEO: Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police
Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police
VIEWER VIDEO: Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police
VIEWER VIDEO: Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police