Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after his attempt to flee from a traffic stop ended in flames.

The Savannah Police Department said an officer tried to pull the car over Wednesday evening at 45th and Bull streets, but the driver fled. Police say the car crashed in front of where the attempted stop happened.

At least two people ran after the crash. They were later found by police.

The driver was charged with felony fleeing, no insurance, suspended registration, obstruction and no valid license.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.