Tormenta Stadium plans to hold first game in October

Tormenta Stadium
Tormenta Stadium(WTOC)
By Nancy Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Tormenta FC has announced their first game in the Optim Sports Medicine Field at Tormenta Stadium on October 1.

Tormenta FC plans to play against the Richmond Kickers at the stadium at limited capacity.

They encourage fans to buy tickets ahead of the game.

Tormenta FC has also announced that phase one in the development of the stadium is almost finished and will enter into phase two.

The Tormenta Stadium will not only be the home to many matches, but it will also be able to host outdoor events such as concerts.

