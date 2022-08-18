VEL Work Café in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As more and more people have returned to work since the pandemic, more people have decided that they don’t have to be in an office all day. Maybe they just need work space for a few hours a week.

That’s what VEL is here for.

it’s a coffee shop, but it’s also a shared work space - a work café where people without their own office can come in and rent a desk or a small office to get some work done as they need it.

It’s a concept that took root in the pandemic and it is going to be launching in several major markets nationally within the next month.

But the first one will be right here in Savannah.

