Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

VEL Work Café in Savannah

By Tim Guidera
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As more and more people have returned to work since the pandemic, more people have decided that they don’t have to be in an office all day. Maybe they just need work space for a few hours a week.

That’s what VEL is here for.

it’s a coffee shop, but it’s also a shared work space - a work café where people without their own office can come in and rent a desk or a small office to get some work done as they need it.

It’s a concept that took root in the pandemic and it is going to be launching in several major markets nationally within the next month.

But the first one will be right here in Savannah.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Stegall
Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5
Source: Allstate
Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders
fraud
Savannah rapper could face 30 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud
Family of Fort Stewart soldier wants answers after she was found dead
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say

Latest News

VEL Work Café in Savannah
VEL Work Café bringing New York to Savannah
WTOC gives viewers an ‘Afternoon Break’
WTOC gives viewers an ‘Afternoon Break’
Local chefs collaborate for kitchen take over
Local chefs collaborate for kitchen take over
2nd annual Midday in the Beer Garden festival returning to Moon River Brewing Company
2nd annual Midday in the Beer Garden festival returning to Moon River Brewing Company