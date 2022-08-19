Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select theaters.(MGN Online / Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Following Olivia Newton-John’s death earlier this month, AMC Theaters is re-releasing the classic film “Grease,” in which she starred with John Travolta.

This weekend, 135 theaters will show the 1978 film adaptation of the musical, with tickets costing just $5, and $1 from each ticket will go to breast cancer research.

Newton-John died Aug. 8 after several bouts with cancers over the years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fatal early morning shooting on West 38th...
22-year-old killed on West 38th Street in Savannah
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Mark Stegall
Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5
Lyn Harden
Community mourns loss of woman killed in crash in Bulloch Co.
VIEWER VIDEO: Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police
Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police

Latest News

YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
FILE - In this photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office is El Shafee Elsheikh who is...
Islamic State ‘Beatle’ gets life term for US hostage deaths
Attorney General William Barr
Panel rules Justice Dept. improperly withheld memo in Russia probe