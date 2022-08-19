Buoy launch to protect right whales

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Right Whale is the official state marine mammal of Georgia, but it also faces serious threats to its survival.

Only about 336 of these great whales remain.

An effort to protect them is launching right off our coast.

To explain what’s happening and how this effort will use sound to protect these animals, Heather Wood, the Director of Sustainability for CMA CGM, explains.

