Deadly Statesboro shooting trial to begin again on Monday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A trial will start again in Bulloch County on Monday more than two years after a deadly shooting.

Jurors in this case must compare the danger Marc Wilson faced on the road that evening with danger he perceived when he fired his gun.

Wilson faces murder and other charges in the June 2020 roadway shooting. From the beginning, he told police he and his girlfriend were driving on Statesboro’s bypass when a truck pulled alongside his car.

Defense attorneys have asserted the truck veered into Wilson’s lane and the passengers yelled slurs and threats. Wilson fired the bullet that hit the back wall of the truck and killed Haley Hutcheson, a teenage passenger in the back seat.

Wilson’s attorneys have contended he fired his gun in the truck’s direction as an act of self-defense. When questioned in previous hearings, the truck passengers have denied making any threats toward Wilson.

The case has seen twists and turns in more than two years. A question of the handling of evidence led to the case’s first judge being recused. While new judge Ronnie Thompson declined the defense’s request for immunity on the grounds of self-defense, he granted Wilson bond in March.

